Generation adidas Cup: Orlando City win U18 title over Colorado Rapids

Orlando City SC ’s U18s developed a habit of scoring early at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, and Sunday’s final was no different.

Homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo scored in the 3rd and 75th minutes, securing a 2-1 extra-time win over the Colorado Rapids . That man-of-the-match showing helped seal the Lions' first-ever GA Cup title.

Facing a stout Colorado defense, Orlando went ahead shortly after kickoff. Justin Ellis flicked a throw-in towards the top of the box, where Dylan Judelson headed it into the path of Caraballo. The attacker then slotted it home past Rapids goalkeeper Kendall Starks to provide the early advantage.

Colorado fought their way back and equalized just before halftime; center back Vincent Rinaldi headed home a corner kick in the 31st minute.

With the score tied at 1-1 through regulation, Caraballo produced another moment of magic in extra time. Collecting the ball on the right side of the penalty area, Caraballo faced up his defender and picked out the upper corner with a fizzing, left-footed shot.