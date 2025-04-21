Generation adidas Cup: Girls Academy All-Stars clash in historic final

In the second meeting of the Girls Academy All-Star Teams, a moment of magic decided the inaugural Girls Division title at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup.

With Red and Blue squaring off for the second time in four days, Red emerged as 2-1 winners this time around. It took a Molly McGuire (Michigan Jaguars) strike in the 80th minute to separate the two sides.

US youth national team stalwart Bristol Kersh (TopHat SC) shifted the dynamic with a moment of individual brilliance. In the 12th minute, she latched onto a loose pass back and went on a mazing run. A burst of speed powered her towards the left side of the box, and she fired a shot that eluded Blue goalkeeper Maddie Freeman (Fram SC).

Blue's 31st-minute equalizer started with a burst by Emma Peterson (Wasatch SC). She fired in a cross that found Tia LaBrecque (NEFC), who recycled the ball towards Isabella Ortiz (Florida United) and Reece Hoffman (St. Louis DA). Hoffman battled for possession and hit a square pass to Ortiz. The midfielder’s left-footed shot from just outside the box hit the hands of Caelyn Moore (HTX) and nestled into the back of the net.