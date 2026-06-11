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Secure your seats for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
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3:00
Michael Boxall's Arsenal fandom & expectations for New Zealand
2:22
Dejan Joveljić: From growing up in Belgrade to Serbia debut
2:16
Gabriel Pec: Inspired by Kaka, idolizing Ronaldo
2:49
Cristian Roldan inspired by Clint Dempsey & Michael Bradley
3:17
Sebastian Berhalter on THE James goal & Pirlo's left foot