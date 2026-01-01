4:00
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0:24
Jozy Altidore with a Goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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2:08
Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Game Highlights
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0:37
Jozy Altidore with a Goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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0:46
Sebastian Giovinco with a Goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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0:47
Jozy Altidore with a Goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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0:39
Dane Brekken Shea with a Goal vs. Toronto FC
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0:38
Tosaint Ricketts with a Goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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0:33
Kei Kamara with a Goal vs. Toronto FC
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4:11
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps | August 15, 2018
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0:38
GOAL: Tosaint Ricketts puts the final nail in the Vancouver coffin
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0:39
GOAL: Brek Shea continues the Vancouver comeback with a sneaky goal