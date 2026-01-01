- When: Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th
- Where: Girl Tribe - 1800 Camden RD #102, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
- Admission: Free and open to the public
Experience the official MLS All-Star retail takeover at Girl Tribe, where fans can shop exclusive merchandise and limited-edition collections, personalize their purchases through on-site customization, and enjoy unique programming and special appearances all week long.
Complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout Saturday and Sunday, providing transportation from the Westin to Girl Tribe, and from Girl Tribe to Soccer Celebration.
Shop the MLS All-Star collection here.