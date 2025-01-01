As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, Coca-Cola® will host the 6th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport’s fans. Swing by to display your fandom at the Fan Work is Thirsty Work photo booth, take home exclusive custom giveaways, enjoy the live DJ bringing the vibes, sample Coca-Cola refreshments and try the new Prickly Pear Whatafresher exclusively from Whataburger. The event will feature musical performances by indie pop and alternative rock bands, The Citie (opener) and GROUPLOVE (headliner).