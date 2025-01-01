- When: Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20
- Where: Auditorium Shores, 900 W Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704
- Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM CT
- Admission: Free and open to the public
Soccer Celebration is a free two-night fan festival featuring interactive fan zones, live music, games, player appearances, free giveaways, and MLS match watch parties. Fans of all ages can experience soccer culture in an electric, festival-style environment steps from downtown Austin.
As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration. Coca-Cola will host the 6th Annual Beats, Cleats and Eats - an experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport's fans. The event will feature musical performances and have the band Grouplove as a headliner on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30pm. Admission is free. Coca-Cola will have a unique photobooth opportunity, giveaways and be sampling product at their footprint within Soccer Celebration.
- When: Saturday, July 19th
- Time: 8:30 PM CT