  • When: Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20
  • Where: Auditorium Shores, 900 W Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704
  • Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM CT
  • Admission: Free and open to the public

Soccer Celebration is a free two-night fan festival featuring interactive fan zones, live music, games, player appearances, free giveaways, and MLS match watch parties. Fans of all ages can experience soccer culture in an electric, festival-style environment steps from downtown Austin.

As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration. Coca-Cola will host the 6th Annual Beats, Cleats and Eats - an experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport's fans. The event will feature musical performances and have the band Grouplove as a headliner on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30pm. Admission is free. Coca-Cola will have a unique photobooth opportunity, giveaways and be sampling product at their footprint within Soccer Celebration.

  • When: Saturday, July 19th
  • Where: Auditorium Shores, 900 W Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704
  • Time: 8:30 PM CT

Grouplove

GROUPLOVE-2025Photo2-Credit Ava Lamb

Stay in the Game – Right from Your Inbox

Be in the know on everything MLS All-Star Austin, plus our top stories, offers, and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
Event Guide

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.