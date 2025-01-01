As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration. Coca-Cola will host the 6th Annual Beats, Cleats and Eats - an experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport's fans. The event will feature musical performances and have the band Grouplove as a headliner on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30pm. Admission is free. Coca-Cola will have a unique photobooth opportunity, giveaways and be sampling product at their footprint within Soccer Celebration.