MLS, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change (BPC) will host the 4 th annual All-Star event celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need.

Fans throughout Austin nominated various organizations that focus on removing barriers to soccer participation, empowering young people as future leaders, and sustaining and protecting green spaces throughout the Austin area. The four (4) selected Hometown Heroes and this year’s Honorary Hometown Hero will be celebrated at the iconic blue’s venue.