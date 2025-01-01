  • When: Monday, July 21
  • Where: Antone’s - 305 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701
  • Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT
  • Watch: COMING SOON

MLS, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change (BPC) will host the 4th annual All-Star event celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need.

Fans throughout Austin nominated various organizations that focus on removing barriers to soccer participation, empowering young people as future leaders, and sustaining and protecting green spaces throughout the Austin area. The four (4) selected Hometown Heroes and this year’s Honorary Hometown Hero will be celebrated at the iconic blue’s venue.

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.