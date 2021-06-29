The night before the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G.
Aug. 24 9 pm ET/6 pm PT watch on: FS1 and TUDN in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN throughout Latin America.
AUGUST 23 UPDATE: Skills Challenge participants updated
MLS Participants:
- Nani - Orlando City SC
- Ricardo Pepi - FC Dallas
- Rodolfo Pizarro - Inter Miami CF
- Diego Rossi - LAFC
- Raul Ruidiaz - Seattle Sounders FC
- Lucas Zelarayán - Columbus Crew
- Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- Celebrity guest coaches: Cobi Jones and Noah Beck
LIGA MX Participants:
- Alexis Canelo - Toluca
- Rogelio Funes Mori - C.F. Monterrey
- Orbelín Pineda - Cruz Azul
- Jonathan Rodríguez - Cruz Azul
- Rubens Sambueza - Deportivo Toluca F.C.
- Diego Valdés - Santos Laguna
- Alfredo Talavera - Pumas UNAM
- Nahuel Guzmán - Tigres UANL
- Celebrity guest coaches: Jorge Campos and Juanpa Zurita
Tickets
Tickets for 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Banc of California Stadium are available now, starting at $25.
Skills Challenge Events
The two-hour event will feature a team of eight MLS players battling eight of LIGA MX’s best in five different challenges on the Banc of California Stadium field.
Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Players will be shooting at targets from distance with varying values as they look to rack up points for their team.
Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
In this ultimate test of touch, players will have to collect and control balls coming at them from different angles in order to set themselves up to score points in the Old Spice apparatus.
Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Player’s creativity and skill will be on display, as they connect with a teammate to finish with style. The more style, the more points.
Passing Challenge presented by Crest
With a variety of targets spread across the pitch, players must place their passes with pinpoint accuracy to earn big points.
Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
As the final chance for players to earn points for their teams, this skill will test players' ability to deliver as the final seconds tick down.