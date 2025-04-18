Generation adidas Cup: Real Salt Lake U16s book semifinal date with KRC Genk 

The semifinals are set at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup.
Two European sides and two MLS academies remain alive in the U16 age group, while three MLS squads and one from LIGA MX are left in the U18s. Additionally, the Girls Academy All-Star teams faced off against one another.
Here’s how things played out Thursday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The Columbus Crew provided the day’s best comeback, only to come up short against PSV Eindhoven.
Goals from Jerayno Hunte and Jonas Colaes gave the Dutch side a commanding first-half lead. Yuriy Rushchak scored in the 58th minute, providing a lifeline for the Crew. Then Jackson Bonos equalized at 2-2 seven minutes into added time, sending the game straight to penalty kicks. However, PSV Eindhoven won the shootout 3-2 to advance.
Neither side could break the deadlock when the LA Galaxy squared off against CF Montréal. After 60 minutes, the Galaxy triumphed 4-2 from the spot. Alexsander Menendez, Max Steelman, Aaron Medina and Joaquin Cunningham ensured the Galaxy went a perfect 4-for-4 in the shootout. LA face PSV Eindhoven in Saturday’s semifinal.
Real Salt Lake continued their strong showing in Florida, beating Charlotte FC by a 2-0 score. Nicholas Silva opened the scoring, and substitute Van Parker added a second from the bench. Next up for RSL is a semifinal clash with Belgium's KRC Genk; Prosper Ogbeiwi’s 43rd-minute goal was the difference in a 1-0 defeat of Austin FC.
In one of the all-MLS quarterfinals, the Colorado Rapids ended Chicago Fire FC’s run with a 2-0 win. Maxim Scordo put Colorado in front with a 24th-minute goal. The Rapids held the lead into the dying stages of the game, and Phil Pak sealed the victory with a 58th-minute strike from the penalty spot.
Up next for Colorado is a matchup against Atlanta United, who battled to a 0-0 draw with the Portland Timbers. A 5-4 spot-kick victory secured progress to the semifinals.
Orlando City SC reached the semifinals via a timely goal and an airtight defense. Omar Robbana put Orlando up 1-0 in the second minute against Real Salt Lake in another clash of MLS sides. That stood through the 60 minutes, as center backs Clovis Archange and Jackson Platts helped keep the shutout in front of goalkeeper Juan Rojas.
Only minutes away from a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna, a 34th-minute goal from Rafael Posada had Sockers FC poised for a famous result. However, Santos’ Raul Gutierrez had other ideas. His 58th-minute goal tied the game, and the LIGA MX youth side advanced 5-4 on penalties to face Orlando.
The Girls Division continued on Thursday, with the Girls Academy All-Star Teams squaring off.
Blue took the early lead, thanks to a goal from Sydney May. Brooklyn St James tied the game, scoring for Red in the 20th minute. Maddi Sorg’s 40th-minute tally put Blue into the lead for good, holding on for a 2-1 victory.
Manchester City defeated Bayern Munich 4-0 in the other game of the day. Girls Division action resumes on Saturday for the final day of group play.