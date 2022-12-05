WATCH: LAFC academy player scores world-class bicycle kick

It’s not just superstar forwards Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale pulling off the spectacular in LAFC colors.

LAFC U-19 attacker Marvin Gamez scored a world-class bicycle kick at the ongoing MLS NEXT Fest Tournament in Indio, California – one that’s gone viral on social media.

Gamez, who’s played on loan at USL Championship affiliate side Las Vegas Lights, tracked a right-sided cross over his shoulder and uncorked an unstoppable overhead volley into the upper 90.