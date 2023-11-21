MLS NEXT Fest to host coaching development education sessions

MLS Coaching Education, in collaboration with U.S. Soccer Federation Coaching Education, will host eight continuous professional development (CPD) sessions on Dec. 3 & 4 at MLS NEXT Fest in Phoenix, AZ.

Those interested can register on the U.S. Soccer Digital Learning Center (link HERE). If you do not have a Learning Center Profile, you will need to create one in order to register. The CPD course list can be found here.

Each session will have a max capacity of 30 places. Attendees must hold a USSF 'A' 'B' or 'C' License or equivalent. The cost is $125 per session (includes a boxed lunch, refreshments and post-event coach's social).

The coaching education programming is led by Frédéric Lipka (MLS vice president youth development) and Jean-Claude Giuntini (MLS consultant, Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) technical lead, former FFF).

The CPD sessions will focus on game model development, mental health and wellness, high performance periodization, as well as game and tactical analysis. They will be presented and delivered by MLS consultants, Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) graduates, MLS academy coaches and staff from U.S. Soccer Federation Coaching Education.

CPD programs were established in 2023 in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Federation to support coaches in gaining, maintaining, and developing their knowledge and skills related to their role within the soccer community.

Participants are only permitted to attend one CPD session per day. Participants are encouraged to attend both days of the event but cannot attend the same CPD session twice.

Registration will close on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at midnight ET.

