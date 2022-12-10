MLS NEXT Fest: Which teams showed best in massive youth soccer event

Competing in front of college, pro and U.S. Soccer scouts, there was plenty of action and ground to cover at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The 2022 MLS NEXT Fest wrapped up this week, with a total of six age groups battling it out across showcase games and for Generation adidas Cup seeding.

The Pennsylvania side bested an array of opponents, all without conceding a goal. Classics teams tend to keep games tight and are difficult to break down, and they managed exactly that in games against IMG Academy, Met Oval and Albion SC. Forward Cole McEvoy scored three times, including a brace against IMG, while Christian McGillen tallied versus Met Oval.

Such is the depth and talent in South Florida that a club like Weston can fly across the country and perform well. Weston won all three games, conceding just one goal in a 2-1 win over Minnesota United . Julian Recio and Juan Hurtado scored two goals apiece, while Stefano D’Agostino played in the U-19 Best Of match.

LAFC don't typically compete in MLS NEXT at this age group, but they did this time around and were dominant in three games. After opening with a 3-0 win over Real Colorado, the team beat Hoover-Vestavia Soccer 5-0 and Jacksonville FC 2-0. They were one of a small handful of teams that didn’t concede a goal across the four oldest age groups. Marvin Gamez, who scored a sensational goal, led the team with five tallies. Reigning U17 MLS NEXT MVP Bryan Moyado helped pull the strings in midfield.

Columbus Crew SC

The Crew’s 2006s spun off three wins from three games, topping Group A. It started thanks to a late penalty kick from Owen Presthus that narrowly edged out the Portland Timbers. A second-game matchup with Inter Miami CF yielded another win, thanks to goals from Brent Adu-Gyamfi and Anthony Alaouieh. The latter has excelled so far this season after joining Columbus from Michigan Wolves. Midfielder Taha Habroune found the back of the net twice and Vaughn DeRath (also previously with Wolves) rounded out the scoring in a 3-1 defeat of CF Montréal.

Chicago Fire

Chicago’s offense paved the way to three wins from all three Group D games. Their forward play proved vital since the back line was unable to secure a shutout in any of the matches. The attacking triumvirate of Michael Ramirez, Daniel Zepeda and Dylan Borso did the bulk of the heavy lifting as Zepeda and Ramirez scored in all three games, Borso in two.

LA Galaxy