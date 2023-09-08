2023-24 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate will highlight the best young players in North America as they showcase their talent on a national stage. Following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, the top 44 MLS NEXT players from the 2023-24 season will be selected to compete in an East vs. West match on the morning of the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio. As part of their selection, the players will be integrated into MLS All-Star Week, with a full slate of events and activities in advance of the All-Star Game.