MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs 2024 streaming schedule

Fans can watch the following 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

The single-elimination knockout tournament will be held from June 15-23 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. All four championship matches are contested on June 23 at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park.

Teams that do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can also participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase. The Showcase provides MLS NEXT players an opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of collegiate, international, and professional coaches and scouts.

Additionally, the U-13 and U-14 age groups will return this year to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase.