MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs 2024 streaming schedule

Fans can watch the following 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The single-elimination knockout tournament will be held from June 15-23 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. All four championship matches are contested on June 23 at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park.
2024 MLS NEXT Playoffs broadcast schedule
Sunday, June 16 - Round of 32
- U17 - Blau Weiss Gottschee vs. Seattle Sounders FC - 6:15 pm ET
- U17 - Players Development Academy vs. CF Montréal - 9 pm ET
Monday, June 17 - Round of 16
- U17 - 6:15 pm ET
- U17 - 9 pm ET
Tuesday, June 18 - Quarterfinals
- U16 - 10 am ET
- U15 - 12:45 pm ET
- U15 - 3:15 pm ET
Wednesday, June 19 - Quarterfinals
- U19 - 10 am ET
- U17 - 12:45 pm ET
- U17 - 3:15 pm ET
Thursday, June 20 - Semifinals
- U16 - 11 am ET
- U16 - 1 pm ET
- U15 - 3 pm ET
- U15 - 5 pm ET
Friday, June 21 - Semifinals
- U19 - 11 am ET
- U19 - 1 pm ET
- U17 - 3 pm ET
- U17 - 5 pm ET
Sunday, June 23 - Finals
- U16 - 10 am ET
- U15 - 1 pm ET
- U19 - 4 pm ET
- U17 - 7 pm ET
- All 128 teams qualified for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 10-14.
- MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches will be 80 minutes in the U-15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups.
- If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time.
- If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Teams that do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can also participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase. The Showcase provides MLS NEXT players an opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of collegiate, international, and professional coaches and scouts.
Additionally, the U-13 and U-14 age groups will return this year to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase.
All clubs participating in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase will play three matches over a four-day span. Clubs who are eliminated in the first two rounds of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs are also eligible to participate in the Showcase.
The event will also host five MLS NEXT "Best Of" matches in which top players from MLS NEXT Cup Showcase teams will compete at the U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, and U-17/U-18 age groups.
These players are selected based on their performance in league play, at MLS NEXT Fest, and at MLS NEXT Flex.