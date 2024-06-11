Matchday

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs 2024 streaming schedule

24-NEXT-Cup-GEN
MLSsoccer staff

Fans can watch the following 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The single-elimination knockout tournament will be held from June 15-23 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. All four championship matches are contested on June 23 at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park.

Standings and schedule information

2024 MLS NEXT Playoffs broadcast schedule

Sunday, June 16 - Round of 32

  • U17 - Blau Weiss Gottschee vs. Seattle Sounders FC - 6:15 pm ET
  • U17 - Players Development Academy vs. CF Montréal - 9 pm ET

Monday, June 17 - Round of 16

  • U17 - 6:15 pm ET
  • U17 - 9 pm ET

Tuesday, June 18 - Quarterfinals

  • U16 - 10 am ET
  • U15 - 12:45 pm ET
  • U15 - 3:15 pm ET

Wednesday, June 19 - Quarterfinals

  • U19 - 10 am ET
  • U17 - 12:45 pm ET
  • U17 - 3:15 pm ET

Thursday, June 20 - Semifinals

  • U16 - 11 am ET
  • U16 - 1 pm ET
  • U15 - 3 pm ET
  • U15 - 5 pm ET

Friday, June 21 - Semifinals

  • U19 - 11 am ET
  • U19 - 1 pm ET
  • U17 - 3 pm ET
  • U17 - 5 pm ET

Sunday, June 23 - Finals

  • U16 - 10 am ET
  • U15 - 1 pm ET
  • U19 - 4 pm ET
  • U17 - 7 pm ET
Qualification
  • All 128 teams qualified for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 10-14.
Format
  • MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches will be 80 minutes in the U-15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups.
  • If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time.
  • If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Showcase Matches

Teams that do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can also participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase. The Showcase provides MLS NEXT players an opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of collegiate, international, and professional coaches and scouts.

Additionally, the U-13 and U-14 age groups will return this year to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase.

All clubs participating in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase will play three matches over a four-day span. Clubs who are eliminated in the first two rounds of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs are also eligible to participate in the Showcase.

"Best Of" Matches

The event will also host five MLS NEXT "Best Of" matches in which top players from MLS NEXT Cup Showcase teams will compete at the U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, and U-17/U-18 age groups.

These players are selected based on their performance in league play, at MLS NEXT Fest, and at MLS NEXT Flex.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS NEXT Cup MLS NEXT

Related Stories

Why FC Dallas dismissed Nico Estévez & what's next
What your MLS club needs to fix this summer
New England Revolution's Aljaž Ivačič named Player of the Matchday
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs 2024 streaming schedule

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs 2024 streaming schedule
MLS NEXT 2023-24 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 

MLS NEXT 2023-24 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 
MLS NEXT adds nine new clubs for 2024-25 season

MLS NEXT adds nine new clubs for 2024-25 season
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2024?

Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2024?
Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union's Rocio, FC Cincinnati's Chirila highlight awards 

Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union's Rocio, FC Cincinnati's Chirila highlight awards 
Back-to-back! Philadelphia Union U17s defeat LA Galaxy in Generation adidas Cup final 

Back-to-back! Philadelphia Union U17s defeat LA Galaxy in Generation adidas Cup final 
MLS NEXT Video
MLS NEXT Video
Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Championship Final
1:29

Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Championship Final
LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Premier Final
0:47

LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Premier Final
Valencia CF vs. Toulouse FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15 Championship Final
0:49

Valencia CF vs. Toulouse FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15 Championship Final
Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15 Premier Final
0:39

Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15 Premier Final