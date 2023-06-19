MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution U-19s keep repeat hopes alive

Here’s a look at some of the biggest results from the weekend as teams chase year-end silverware in the 2022-23 campaign.

Knockout tournaments tend to produce drama – late goals, upsets and much more. The first two days of MLS NEXT Cup delivered in that department, as the Round of 32 kicked off in Frisco, Texas.

One of the biggest favorites in the youngest age group saw their tournament end at the first hurdle. After dazzling at the Generation adidas Cup, Philadelphia Union were down 2-0 early in the second half against Baltimore Armour in Saturday’s Round of 32 match. William Wnek and Mark Bozman provided the lead, and goalkeeper Jaxon Vanderhoof made several big saves. The Union’s Lennon Harrington scored a brace, including a last-minute equalizer. However, Vanderhoof stepped up again in the shootout, as Armour won 5-4 on spot kicks.

Facing LA Galaxy on Sunday, Baltimore came up short in a 2-1 loss. Midfielder Carter Clark opened the scoring, but the Galaxy had the answers. Enrique Martinez tied the game a few minutes after Clark’s opener and Robert Mejia Peralta bagged the winner.

New York Red Bulls’ talented forward duo of Julian Hall and Tanner Rosborough propelled them to a 2-0 win against St. Louis Scott Gallagher in the Round of 32. Scoreless at the half, the duo that have excelled all season rose to the occasion to deliver a spot in the next round. Hall delivered again on Sunday, scoring a brace in a 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Two games, two narrow wins for Toronto FC. After besting Tampa Bay United by a 1-0 score, TFC picked up a second straight huge result, defeating LAFC on Sunday. Shola Jimoh scored the decisive goal in the victory against the MLS side.