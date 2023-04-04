Generation adidas Cup: Which teams advanced to the Round of 16?

Here’s a look at where things stand for the two age groups as the field narrows toward April 9 finals in Bradenton, Florida.

Given the format of the competition this year, 10 teams from each age group and six of the best second-place teams secured progress.

The group stage of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup is officially over. Now, the challenge of knockout games will resume on Wednesday with the Round of 16.

International teams have won competitions in the past, of course, and this year could prove to be no different. Real Madrid looked the part in a 3-0 win against LAFC on the final day of group play and now bring their pedigree to the knockout rounds. Belgian side KRC Genk feature technical quality up and down the pitch and can control games. The aforementioned Toulouse look like one of the best sides in the competition as well. And Spanish side Valencia are through as a second-place finisher as well, one year after they lost in the U-15 title match against the Portland Timbers .

Among the teams to advance from a second-place spot, Real Salt Lake have the quality as well. After accounting for themselves well in a draw against French side Toulouse, the team won two straight against MLS foes to finish behind the French side with seven points.

The Red Bulls and Seattle respectively picked up notable, confidence-boosting wins against English Premier League opponents Chelsea and Arsenal; both will carry that over into the group stage. Orlando City have a talented team, strong in the final third and at the back. The Philadelphia Union carried over their impressive MLS NEXT form into this competition, going unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

Round of 16 games on April 5

2 pm ET - Columbus Crew vs. Club León (Mexico)

vs. Club León (Mexico) 2 pm ET - Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC

vs. 2:30 pm ET - Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlas FC (Mexico)

vs. Atlas FC (Mexico) 2:30 pm ET - New York Red Bulls vs. Palmeiras (Brazil)

vs. Palmeiras (Brazil) 2:30 pm ET - Philadelphia Union vs. Remo Stars FC (Nigeria)

vs. Remo Stars FC (Nigeria) 2:30 pm ET - Strikers FC vs. FC Dallas

4:30 pm ET - Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Houston Dynamo FC

5 pm ET - Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC

Eight MLS NEXT teams finished atop the 10 groups.

Defending champions Seattle Sounders emerged in first place in a tough group; they have to be considered contenders once again. Buoyed by Tacoma Defiance and US U-17 veterans Stuart Hawkins and Christopher Aquino, the team has both the talent and experience to play until Sunday’s finals.

Fresh off a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Monday, the Columbus Crew have lived up to their pre-tournament billing as a team to track. Keeping the performances consistent is the key at this stage, but Columbus has the midfield in particular – primarily Cole Mrowka, Phoenix Wooten and Taha Habroune – to keep this going. The Crew enter the Round of 16 as the top seed.

Strikers FC, an MLS NEXT side from Southern California, finished atop Group 8 with two wins and a draw. The team is no stranger to deep runs at these events, making the finals at last year’s MLS NEXT Cup in Frisco, Texas.

Defense was the foundation of Sporting Kansas City’s success in the group stage, and it remains the team’s strength for the knockout phase. They didn’t concede a goal in three games, scoring three times and picking up the extra win in a shootout victory.

Philadelphia Union, last year’s U-17 MLS NEXT Cup champion, remain in the mix despite fielding a young team. New York City FC, Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls have all shown well to progress to this point. Among the second-place finishers, both FC Dallas and LAFC amassed seven points in the group stage and are more than capable of winning it all. LAFC in particular outscored opponents by a 10-0 margin, the kind of performance that suggests big things are ahead.