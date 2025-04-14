Generation adidas Cup Day 2: Real Salt Lake bring dramatics vs. Club América 

The Group Stage marched on Sunday at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, painting a clearer picture of who could reach the knockout phase of the premier international tournament.
From Day 2 of competition, here are some of the most noteworthy results at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
RSL complete rally
Real Salt Lake squeezed past a LIGA MX powerhouse in Club América, equalizing at 1-1 through Rylan Hashimoto's golazo and getting a big-time performance from Pete Loveridge in the penalty shootout (3-1).
With the result, RSL lead Group F on five points from their first two matches.
LAFC rout Ulsan
LAFC poured on the goals against South Korean side Ulsan HD FC, cruising to a 5-1 victory in Group H action.
A barrage of first-half strikes made the difference, with Kengo Horike, Andrew Sorto, Lisandro Torres and Azyk Gomez Carmona tallying before the break. LAFC's Jacob Navarro rounded out the scoring.
Here's a sampling of other notable results, focusing on MLS vs. international competition:
- San Jose Earthquakes 3, Toulouse FC 1
- LA Galaxy 3, Deportivo Toluca FC 0
- Portland Timbers 1 (4), FC Bayern Munich 1 (3)
Seattle overcome Daejeon
Seattle Sounders FC got a brace from forward Leonardo Florez Gonzalez, powering a 2-1 victory over South Korean side Daejeon Hana Citizen.
Now, Seattle lead Group F and are on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 16.
Miami hold off Bolívar
Angel Patino deposited a penalty kick in the 25th minute, giving Inter Miami CF a lead they never relinquished in a 1-0 win over Bolivian side Club Bolívar.
The Herons aren't through just yet, but lead Group H entering Day 3 of the opening round.
Here's a sampling of other notable results, focusing on MLS vs. international competition:
- Philadelphia Union 3, Club Necaxa 0
- LA Galaxy 3, CA Independiente de La Chorrera 0
- Real Salt Lake 2, CF Monterrey 0
- Portland Timbers 0 (4), Palmeiras 0 (3)