Generation adidas Cup Day 2: Real Salt Lake bring dramatics vs. Club América 

MLSsoccer staff

The Group Stage marched on Sunday at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, painting a clearer picture of who could reach the knockout phase of the premier international tournament.

From Day 2 of competition, here are some of the most noteworthy results at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Under-16

RSL complete rally

Real Salt Lake squeezed past a LIGA MX powerhouse in Club América, equalizing at 1-1 through Rylan Hashimoto's golazo and getting a big-time performance from Pete Loveridge in the penalty shootout (3-1).

With the result, RSL lead Group F on five points from their first two matches.

LAFC rout Ulsan

LAFC poured on the goals against South Korean side Ulsan HD FC, cruising to a 5-1 victory in Group H action.

A barrage of first-half strikes made the difference, with Kengo Horike, Andrew Sorto, Lisandro Torres and Azyk Gomez Carmona tallying before the break. LAFC's Jacob Navarro rounded out the scoring.

Here's a sampling of other notable results, focusing on MLS vs. international competition:

  • San Jose Earthquakes 3, Toulouse FC 1
  • LA Galaxy 3, Deportivo Toluca FC 0
  • Portland Timbers 1 (4), FC Bayern Munich 1 (3)
Under-18

Seattle overcome Daejeon

Seattle Sounders FC got a brace from forward Leonardo Florez Gonzalez, powering a 2-1 victory over South Korean side Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Now, Seattle lead Group F and are on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 16.

Miami hold off Bolívar

Angel Patino deposited a penalty kick in the 25th minute, giving Inter Miami CF a lead they never relinquished in a 1-0 win over Bolivian side Club Bolívar.

The Herons aren't through just yet, but lead Group H entering Day 3 of the opening round.

Here's a sampling of other notable results, focusing on MLS vs. international competition:

  • Philadelphia Union 3, Club Necaxa 0
  • LA Galaxy 3, CA Independiente de La Chorrera 0
  • Real Salt Lake 2, CF Monterrey 0
  • Portland Timbers 0 (4), Palmeiras 0 (3)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

