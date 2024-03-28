2024 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch

The 2024 Generation adidas Cup kicks off on March 30 and runs through April 7, bringing 80 teams from around the world to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

Let’s get to know some of the key sides involved, as well as Group Stage games we’re watching for.

It’s a big opportunity for MLS youth sides to test themselves against top talent globally. MLS teams have won the competition in each age group over the past two years, something that is sure to be on the minds of coaching staffs around the league.

All 29 MLS academy clubs will compete, contributing to 49 clubs from a record 15 countries – all vying for Under-15 and Under-17 championships at the prestigious youth tournament.

Temperatures in FL ain’t the only thing rising this week ☀️ Who do you have your eye on at 2024 Generation adidas Cup? #GACup | @DrinkBODYARMOR pic.twitter.com/Ak3bB8paG4

One of the top MLS sides at this age group, the Fire backed up that claim with a 3W-0L-0D record in December at MLS NEXT Fest . The team has lost just twice, including a 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas on March 16. Several players from this group have participated in US youth national team camps, including Roko Pehar, Tomas Cortes and Robert Turdean (a 2010-born player who generally plays up with this team).

The Dynamo have fashioned a record of 15W-2L-4D in MLS NEXT play; the team put together an unbeaten record with two wins and a draw at MLS NEXT Fest in December. One challenge this tournament: A pair of talented youngsters, Myles Gardner and Mattheo Dimareli, are playing with Houston's U17s. Absent them, how does the group respond?

It’s been a strong campaign for the ever-improving Charlotte FC academy setup at this age group. Strong defenders such as Tyler Beveridge and Wyatt Holt lay the foundation for a team that has a 16W-6L-0D record in MLS NEXT play. Keegan Kerr provides danger in front of goal and will look to leave his mark on the tournament.

From a results perspective, Orlando have achieved an impressive run dating back to the fall. Caleb Trombino anchors the back, providing real steel and quality through a spine that also features Zachary Olah and Matthew Belgodere. Jakob Garcia is one of the key attacking players for the Lions, as he’s a real threat getting in behind or in wide areas.

‘2022 GA Cup was one of the best tournaments I’ve ever played, facing talent from all over the world.’ 🗣️ A good luck message from MLS NEXT Cup champion, All-Star and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi ahead of this weekend’s action. #GACup | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/d9FrJ9ABnh

It’s been a good run of late for FC Cincinnati , with just one loss from their last 15 games, dating back to October. While the bulk of that has come against opponents outside the pro academies, it does include a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy in December and a recent 4-3 win against a talented St. Louis CITY SC squad. Stefan Chirila’s goalscoring has provided a big boost during the season. FC Cincinnati face a tough Group A against Atlas F.C. of Mexico, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

Facing a tough task in Group I, including games against Charlotte FC and FC Dallas, a big performance from goalkeeper Nathaniel Abraham – a 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star – could be a difference maker in TFC’s quest for success in Florida. Quentin Christey and Joses Chukwu add Canadian youth national team experience. Forward Joshua Nugent is a handful in the final third as well.

The 2007 age group from Inter Miami won MLS NEXT Cup back in 2022 . And while results at the youth level are secondary, it suggests the quality and experience of the group. Several of those players remain on the roster and are key players: Victor Fung, Nicholas Almeida and Daniel Pinter all have youth national team experience with either Canada or the United States, while Jack Pymm made his Inter Miami II debut last year. Recent addition Endri Mustali brings in a top attacking option that could make the difference.

There’s little doubt the Earthquakes have made real strides in their youth setup over the past few years. That’s included everything from players developed for the first team to improved results and style of play. This week in Florida will be another measuring stick against AZ Alkmaar, CF Montréal and Chicago Fire FC. Oliver Hernandez’s ability to control the midfield will be important, while forward Tomo Allen is another to watch to provide the finishing touch in the penalty area.

Silverware SZN. 🏆 Kicking off March 30-April 7, Generation adidas Cup returns to Bradenton, FL, as MLS NEXT academies and international clubs will battle in the most competitive global youth soccer tournament. Watch select matches on #MLSSeasonPass on the @AppleTV app.… pic.twitter.com/KruLF64UGy

Since 2014, international teams have made the trip for the Generation adidas Cup – and this year is no different.

Clubs from Asia, Europe, South America and Mexico/Central America will join their MLS counterparts on the Florida Gulf Coast, with each team getting the chance to measure themselves against talented peers from around the world.

Several teams in the Under-15 age group are making the journey once again. That includes English Premier League sides Arsenal FC and Manchester United, Belgian side KRC Genk, and Danish clubs Brøndby IF and FC Nordsjælland. Spain (Valencia CF), France (Toulouse FC), Portugal (Sporting Clube de Portugal) and Mexico (CF Monterrey, Club Necaxa) round out the field at the youngest age group.