2023 Generation adidas Cup to feature record 49 clubs from 12 countries

“Generation adidas Cup brings together an elite group of world-class youth talent from around the globe and provides an exceptionally competitive environment for participating MLS NEXT clubs,” said MLS Vice President of Player Youth and Development Fred Lipka. “Top-tier international competition is an important catalyst in the development of talent and the 80 participating teams will provide an incredible opportunity for all involved.”

A record 49 different clubs from 12 countries and four continents will compete in U-17 and U-15 tournament play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 1-9 . Eighty teams total will participate, and all 29 MLS clubs will have academy representation in both the U-17 and U-15 divisions.

Additional Generation adidas Cup broadcast details, including the schedule of games featured, will be announced in advance of the tournament.

MLS Season Pass will showcase 28 Generation adidas Cup games, including championship matches in both divisions. These games will be available in more than 100 countries and regions as part of the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

Before the inaugural Leagues Cup 2023 begins on July 21, MLS and Liga MX will compete against one another in the 2023 Generation adidas cup. Five different Liga MX clubs will take part in the competition, featuring Atlas (U-17), Club América (U-15 and U-17), Club León (U-17), CF Monterrey (U-15) and Pumas UNAM (U-15 and U-17).

For the first time in the 14-year history of the Generation adidas Cup, 19 prestigious international clubs will participate across the U-17 and U-15 divisions. That group includes Arsenal FC (England), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Chelsea FC (England), Club América (Mexico), Manchester United FC (England), Palmeiras (Brazil), Real Madrid (Spain) and Remo Stars FC (Nigeria).

The Generation adidas Cup Rising XI presented by BODYARMOR will highlight the top-performing MLS academy players from each position at the competition.

After the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups to the Generation adidas Cup Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer, as well as the Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate.

Welcome to Trophy SZN 🏆 From April 1-9, Generation Adidas Cup is taking over Bradenton, FL, with MLS NEXT academies and international clubs battling it out for silverware. Watch select matches on #MLSSeasonpass on the @AppleTV app. pic.twitter.com/9BX15nQJGu

MLS NEXT Match Evaluator Program

At the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT is collaborating with U.S. Soccer to lead a specialized Talent ID and Scouting pilot course which will be made available through the MLS NEXT Match Evaluator Program. Upon successful completion of this pilot course, MLS NEXT Match Evaluators will be issued a Level 2 US Soccer Talent Scout License.

Launched in the summer of 2023, the MLS NEXT Match Evaluator Program has hosted former and current professional players who are interested in learning more about scouting and player analysis in the MLS NEXT landscape. Match Evaluators take part in education programming and are given scouting assignments at various MLS NEXT events.

Coaching education opportunities at Generation adidas Cup

Major League Soccer, in conjunction with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Coaching Education Department, will deliver two in-person coaching education opportunities at Generation adidas Cup. The MLS Coaching Education Development Pathway, led by U.S. Soccer Director of Coaching Education Didier Chambaron, will help to further educate nearly 60 MLS academy coaches who have the intention of becoming USSF coaching license educators in the future.