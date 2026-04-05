Valencia, Red Bull Bragantino claim Generation adidas Cup titles

Spanish side Valencia CF, which previously won the 2024 edition, topped Seattle Sounders FC to capture the U-15 title for the second time in three years.

In a close encounter at the Under-16 finale, Red Bull Bragantino hung on for a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen.

Calderon won and converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute to make it a 4-0 game. On the cusp of stoppage time, Rodriguez finished sublimely from a tight angle to ice the game.

Six minutes into the second half, Valencia struck for a third. Albero picked up a loose pass from the Sounders midfield, playing a ball to Angel Rodriguez, whose low cross was steered in by Alfonso Calderon.

The Spanish side built on that lead in the 30th minute. Midfielder Andreu Gimeno picked out the run of Iker Albero behind the Seattle back line. He raced past Seattle goalkeeper Alan Mercado and lofted it into the back of the net to extend the lead.

No stranger to Generation adidas Cup success, Valencia took the lead in the 16th minute and steadily pulled away en route to a 5-0 win. Ricardo Perez opened the scoring from a corner kick. Darting into the top of the box, he hit a one-timed, left-footed shot straight from a low delivery to put his side up in the first half.

Second-half goal wins it for Bragantino

Generation adidas Cup newcomers Red Bulls Bragantino capped off a strong week in Florida with the 1-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen. A thumping header by Hugo Alves in the 57th minute provided the difference for the club from São Paulo, Brazil.

Chances were scarce from the start as the two sides looked to set the tone building out from the back. Copenhagen right winger Louie Heriba was dangerous on more than one occasion, cutting back onto his left foot, firing a shot on goal from outside the box, or looking to connect.

After near-misses from both sides, Bragantino found the breakthrough with just over 10 minutes remaining. Left back Joebis Ferreira bombed forward at the right time, picking out the head of Alves, who powered his effort into the back of the net.