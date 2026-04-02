Generation adidas Cup: Charlotte FC U15s book semifinal berth

Charlotte FC have reached the 2026 Generation adidas Cup semifinals.
The Crown's U-15s advanced in Wednesday’s quarterfinal action, nabbing a 1-0 victory over New York City FC.
Talented forward Winston Hoover scored the 53rd-minute goal that proved to be the difference.
Here’s who will join them in the semifinals.
After a sensational run in the competition, Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen were sent packing by LAFC. The MLS side took the lead on Shane Jagtiani's 38th-minute goal, before Matthew Brusco equalized with eight minutes left.
Neither side managed a winner in regulation time, setting the stage for the Black & Gold's 4-2 victory in the ensuing penalty-kick shootout.
Up next for LAFC are Seattle Sounders FC, who rallied for a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.
US youth international Ryan Schlotterbeck gave the Orange & Blue the lead in the ninth minute, only for Seattle to flip the script on late goals from Calen Dean (51') and Gian Hurtado-Martinez (56').
Valencia CF of Spain eliminated Atlanta United, 3-2, thanks to Pablo Jimenez's 52nd-minute game-winner. The Five Stripes rallied twice on strikes from Michael Emoghene and Jacob Rath, but couldn't manage a third goal and bid farewell to the tournament.
Seattle's U-16s are also semifinal-bound thanks to Vasilii Kuprishov's dramatic late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution that forced a penalty-kick shootout. The Sounders went a perfect five-for-five from the spot for a 5-3 decision.
Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino scored late and survived a lengthy PK shootout to advance past Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Henry Hudspith put the MLS side up by a goal eight minutes into the second half, but Pedro Henrique levelled the game in the 59th minute. The Whitecaps had chances to take the shootout, but missed back-to-back attempts, and Red Bull eventually won 7-6.
Alessio Benedetti played the hero for the LA Galaxy, scoring a second-half stoppage-time brace to fuel a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Chicago Fire FC.
The Galaxy will face FC Copenhagen in the semifinals. Goals from Felix Goethler and Rolex Tonye Kingdom-Yeri paced the Danish side to a 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.