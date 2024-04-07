Generation adidas Cup: LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union to meet in U-17 final

Sunday’s Championship Bracket final is an all-European affair, as Toulouse will take on Valencia CF. The Spanish side has yet to lose in Florida, with five wins and a draw (they beat Orlando City SC in the Round of 16 on penalties after a 1-1 draw). Saturday’s star was Marc Martinez, who scored goals in the second and sixth minutes to knock out Brøndby IF. Ekene Chukwuani bagged a goal for the Danish side in the 22nd minute, though it was merely consolation, as Valencia won 2-1.