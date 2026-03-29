Generation adidas Cup Day 2: Atlanta United U15s, Seattle Sounders U16s get big wins

The group picture came into focus at Saturday’s Generation adidas Cup action from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Here’s where things stand in each age group after the second day of play.

With first place the target to advance to the championship bracket, it was do-or-die time for teams looking to keep top-tier aspirations alive.

A quality D.C. United side have set themselves up for a group decider against FC Barcelona, sitting on four points in Group B after a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC. Alonso Gutierrez (Fire) and Gabriel Vasquez (D.C.) exchanged first-half goals. The Fire picked up the extra point with the shootout win.

Mamadou Keita and San Jose Earthquakes’ Jeffrey Lara Delgado scored for their sides, as the Quakes held FC Barcelona to a 1-1 draw. San Jose also secured the extra point with the shootout victory.

Atlanta United are riding high in Group A after netting a second win in two days. Saturday saw the Five Stripes top Belgian side RSC Anderlecht by a 2-0 score. Mason Moskau and Colin O’Neil scored in each half to bank the points and put Atlanta on the cusp of the championship bracket.

After capturing a spot at the Generation adidas Cup with an MLS NEXT Fest run, Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen continued to find success in Florida. Matthew Lamberti scored the only goal of the game in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Austin FC.

Ryan Schlotterbeck and Gabriel Jones delivered the goals for FC Cincinnati, which beat Nashville SC by a 2-0 score. It marked the second straight day Jones scored, and put FCC in first place in Group I action.

A 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, combined with the extra point from a shootout win against the Dutch side, have the Columbus Crew poised to progress to the championship bracket. Leonardo Woehl scored in the seventh minute for the Crew, though it was cancelled out by Ádrian Rojer. The Crew converted all three spot kicks to add the bonus.

Toulouse FC, Valencia and FC Bayern are sitting pretty with two wins from two matches played in their respective groups. The German giants topped FC Dallas, 2-1, while Valencia defeated St. Louis CITY SC by a 3-0 score. Toulouse cruised past Sporting Kansas City to the tune of 2-0, and have yet to concede a goal in two group games.