Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Charlotte FC U15s, LAFC U16s roll in openers

The 2026 Generation adidas Cup kicked off Friday, with MLS academies in the Under-15 and Under-16 categories battling each other, as well as top international teams.

Here’s a roundup of some of the matches from Day 1.

FC Cincinnati saw off the challenge from MLS NEXT Pro side Connecticut FC, earning a 3-1 win. Hassan Sakr opened the proceedings before Gabriel Jones extended the lead. After Armin Ahmetovic pulled one back for Connecticut FC, Grant Choi rounded out the scoring for the Orange & Blue.

The Philadelphia Union needed a pair of late goals against Sporting Kansas City to solve a determined defensive effort. Gino Cecere provided the crucial opener, with Mason Cannon adding the second goal in an important 2-0 win.

It was a strong start for Charlotte FC in their group opener against Jamaican side Mile Gully Football Team. Winston Hoover broke the deadlock late in the first half, kicking off a flurry of goals that eventually secured a 4-0 win. Hoover scored a brace, with a Vidar Corvillo goal sandwiched in between. Carter Patterson rounded out the scoring.

David Herrera’s goal provided the winning margin as Houston Dynamo FC collected a 2-1 decision over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Peyton James put the Dynamo up early, before the opening tally was cancelled out by a Dani Gelici strike.

Among the pre-tournament favorites, Orlando City defeated Intercontinental Football Academy by a 3-1 score. Jaxon Ludwick scored twice, with Oliver Chatwal tallying in between. Camden Lewis scored the lone goal for IFA.

MLS NEXT powerhouse Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen blitzed past Vancouver Whitecaps FC, scoring four times in rapid succession for a 4-0 win. US youth international Christopher Fitanidis scored a hat trick, while Matthew Brusco added the fourth and final tally.

D.C. United snatched a late 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes thanks to Gabriel Vasquez's second-half stoppage-time goal. The Quakes held a 1-0 lead for the bulk of the game via a Jeffrey Lara Delgado opener. Romer Lara Vargas leveled for D.C., setting the stage for Vasquez’s dramatic winner.

A late goal by Quincy Lamar propelled FC Dallas to a 1-0 win over Toronto FC.