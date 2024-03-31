Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Atlanta United U-15s rout Manchester United, Philadelphia Union U-17s beat Atlas

Getting a strong start is critical in any tournament, especially when playing three group-stage matches in three days.

Suarez-Couri turned provider for the fourth, curling the ball into the path of Covington, who rounded out the scoring with a near-post finish. With 60-minute matches planned for GA Cup, that was more than enough to resoundingly beat the Premier League outfit.

After assisting on the second goal, Henry made it 3-0 right before halftime. His pace took him in behind a high Manchester United backline, calmly slotting home the game’s third goal.

Covington ensured a quick start, scoring two minutes into the game. His willingness to press allowed him to pick off a pass in the United box, slotting home with a left-footed finish. In the eighth minute, the lead was doubled when Henry set up Suarez-Couri. He laid off a bouncing ball atop the box that Suarez-Couri guided home.

Atlanta United ’s U-15s took that to heart at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, toppling English powerhouse Manchester United on Saturday morning. The offensive firepower of Ivory Covington, Ignacio Suarez-Couri and Amir Henry made the difference, involved in all four goals of the 4-0 win.

While he couldn’t beat the Atlas goalkeeper, Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan was particularly lively before subbing out in the second half. The 14-year-old US youth international repeatedly showed his creativity and final-third danger.

After the two sides entered the halftime break scoreless, Anisse Saidi put the Union up 1-0 in the 34th minute from the penalty spot. Luca Mazzola doubled the lead in the 60th minute, which proved crucial after Jose Luis Martin Sanchez scored for Atlas in stoppage time.

Also featuring in Saturday’s MLS Season Pass action was the Philadelphia Union U-17s against Liga MX’s Atlas FC.

In an MLS vs. Liga MX matchup, Toronto FC came away 3-1 winners against Monterrey. First-half goals from Tristan Blyth and Jahziye Crooks Foster put the Canadian side up 2-0 at the half. Edy Alan Lugo Berzosa pulled one back for Rayados, but Hunter Wright added a third in stoppage time.

A star showing from US youth international Robert Turdean edged Chicago Fire FC , 2-1, past Vancouver Whitecaps FC . After Turdean opened the scoring two minutes into the game, Tyler Brown tied the game in the 24th minute. Turdean scored again, this time a 53rd-minute winner.

Two-goal efforts from Zachary Olah and Jakob Garcia anchored Orlando City SC ’s 5-0 win over Minnesota United FC . Matthew Belgodere tacked on the fifth goal in the second half.

Goals from Mayson Barillas and Edwin Ortiz in the game’s first 21 minutes powered D.C. United to a 2-0 victory against Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Yarlis Valdes scored the lone goal during Inter Miami CF ’s 1-0 win against FC Dallas . Inter Miami held on despite finishing with 10 men after receiving a red card in the 12th minute.

One of the day’s top U-17 matches featured Chicago Fire FC and San Jose Earthquakes. The Fire jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half, as a Daven Arias goal put the club up early. Two quickfire strikes by Vitaly Hlyut made it a three-goal buffer. After Tomo Allen pulled one back for the Earthquakes, Oliver Tan scored three unanswered goals to win it 4-3 for San Jose.

Two early goals from Max Eisenberg helped the Portland Timbers secure a 3-0 win against St. Louis CITY SC. Eisenberg bagged goals in the eighth and 11th minutes to put Portland up by two. Callum Lugton added the third late in the second half.

A pair of Adam Dunbar goals helped LA Galaxy pull away from the New York Red Bulls to win 3-1. Ricky Moreno opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 19th minute, but that was canceled out by Gil De Souza nine minutes later. That set the stage for Dunbar’s brace in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Seattle Sounders FC opened the tournament with an impressive 3-0 win against a talented Columbus Crew squad. Omar Hassan put Seattle up five minutes into the game before Leonardo Florez Gonzalez doubled the lead in the 43rd minute. Gallatin Sandnes iced the game for Seattle with a strike in the 54th minute.

Age-group contenders Inter Miami opened up their week at IMG Academy with a narrow 1-0 win over Colombian side Atlético Nacional. Mateo Turletti’s goal in the 36th minute stood as the winner.