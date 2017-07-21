Independent Panel Week 20: Kyle Beckerman red card appeal

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative from the United States Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one representative from the Professional Referees Organization, has rejected Real Salt Lake’s appeal of midfielder Kyle Beckerman’s red card, issued in the 55th minute the of Salt Lake’s match against the Portland Timbers on July 19.



Beckerman will serve his one-game suspension during Real Salt Lake’s next match on Saturday, July 22 against Sporting Kansas City.



Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Real Salt Lake has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.