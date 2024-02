A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pablo Mariño is Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has covered international soccer for more than 20 years, serving as a TV Host and Analyst for Univision, DirecTV Sports Latin America, beIN Sports and Telemundo/Peacock; covering Liga Mx, LaLiga, the English Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Copa Oro, Copa América, Eurocopa, El Clásico and FIFA Men’s World Cups.