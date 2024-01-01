Moisés Linares, a 16-time Emmy Award winner, joined MLS Season Pass in 2023 as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer. Linares has covered Major League Soccer as the play-by-play voice on radio and TV for DC United since 2014 on El Zol 107.9, Telexitos and NBC Sports Washington. He is also the Spanish voice for the NFL's Washington Commanders. A first-generation Salvadoran-American, Linares was born in Los Angeles after his family immigrated to the U.S. during the civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s. After graduating from California State University Northridge, he has worked in sports since 2008 and is a former reporter and anchor for Telemundo and NBC4 in Washington DC.