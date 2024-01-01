Luis Gerardo Bucci comes to MLS Season Pass is a versatile Spanish language announcer with experience covering some of the biggest sporting events in the world. He is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He began his career in his native Venezuela in 2002 on RCTV and RCR. In 2008, he moved to Miami to work for Fútbol de Primera as the host of the popular radio show Deportes de Primera. He then returned to television to work as a play-by-play announcer and Spanish talent on GolTV. In 2011, Bucci was hired by CNN to be the main anchor for Deportes CNN. He spent 10 years there, where he covered important events such as the FIFA World Cup (2014, 2018), Copas America, Gold Cup, Olympic Games, World Series and Super Bowl, among other events. In 2021, he was hired by Telemundo Network to work on the Tokyo Olympics and later as an analyst for the Premier League. In 2017, Bucci was Named one of the 30 Most Influential Hispanics in America's Sports Industry by Sports Illustrated.