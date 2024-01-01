Liam McHugh is the host of MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-up, the weekly pregame and postgame shows on MLS Season Pass. He currently leads Turner Sports’ NHL coverage after serving in the same role for NHL on NBC for 10 years. A former collegiate soccer player at the University of Buffalo, he was the lead host for NBCSN, where he anchored coverage for the Premier League, college football, college basketball, and the Tour de France. He was also part of NBC Sports’ coverage of Sunday Night Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. McHugh was the pre & postgame host for NBC’s 2018 Super Bowl coverage and was part NBC’s pregame coverage in two previous Super Bowls. He also served as studio host for five Olympic Games and 10 Stanley Cup Finals.