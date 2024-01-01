Joe Tolleson, an experienced and diverse broadcaster in television and radio, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He was the original play-by-play voice of the NY/NJ MetroStars and remained active in New York Red Bulls broadcasts before becoming the play-by-play announcer for YES Network broadcasts of New York City Football Club. Tolleson has called the action on ESPN International for the UEFA Champions League, World Cup qualifiers, Serie A (Italy), La Liga (Spain), the Eredivisie (Holland), FA Cup and CONCACAF Champions League. He was also the studio host for the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final. On radio he was the play-by-play announcer for Westwood One Olympic soccer coverage calling the Gold Medal match at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also been on the mic for SiriusXM for the last 10 MLS Cup Finals as well as MLS All-Star Game coverage. Since 2002 he has been the “voice of Madison Square Garden” as the arena announcer for New York Rangers' games and has been a fill-in play-by-play announcer for the MSG/New York Rangers radio network.