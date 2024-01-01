Francisco Pinto, a native of Conception, Chile, brings a wealth of experience as a Spanish language analyst to MLS Season Pass. He has spent more than 25 years in television and radio, including 14 years with KMEX, Univision’s Los Angeles affiliate, where he has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including two World Cups (2002 in S. Korea/Japan and 2006 in Germany), the NBA Finals, multiple Super Bowls, and the World Series. Pinto served as the Spanish TV analyst for the LA Galaxy during their MLS title run in 2012. He also offered live coverage of the Galaxy's first MLS title in New England in 2002. After KMEX, Pinto worked nine years for Los Angeles Lakers and is the current Spanish radio analyst for Los Angeles Chargers.