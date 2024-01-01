Claudio Suárez, one of the greatest players the Mexican National Team has ever seen, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He also calls MLS and international matches for FOX Deportes. Suárez, who earned the nickname “El Emperador” (The Emperor), spent 14 years as a defender with the Mexican National Team and made 177 appearances, the second most all-time. He played in three FIFA World Cups (USA ‘94, France ‘98, and Germany ‘06) and missed a fourth (2002) due to injury. The Texcoco, Mexico native served as team captain and led Mexico to the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup title. He also claimed Concacaf Gold Cup titles in 1993, 1996 and 1998. Suárez spent 18 years in the Mexican League with three different clubs - Pumas, Chivas and Tigres, winning the league championship with Pumas ‘90-91 and with Chivas ‘97. He then moved to Chivas USA of MLS playing from 2006 to 2009. He retired in 2010 and was inducted into the Mexican Soccer Hall of Fame in 2016.