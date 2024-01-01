Carlos Ruiz, a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. During his 22-year professional playing career, he established himself as a lethal goal scorer and the greatest player in his country’s history. He played for five MLS clubs, including the LA Galaxy, FC Dallas, Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and DC United, scoring 88 goals in 182 regular season matches and his 16 postseason goals rank second in MLS history. His 133 appearances are the most ever for the Guatemalan National Team and he is the all-time leading scorer with 68 goals, including a FIFA record 39 goals scored in World Cup qualification. In 2002, Ruiz was named MLS MVP and earned the Golden Boot Award (24 goals) after leading the Galaxy to its first MLS Cup title, scoring the winning goal in overtime. His eight goals, two assists and 18 points that postseason set an MLS record for goals and points in a single postseason. In 2003, he tied for a league-high with 15 goals and earned MVP honors in the MLS All-Star match. After retiring in 2016, Ruiz transitioned to the broadcast booth working for beIN Sports, Univision and Fútbol de primera (radio), covering LaLiga, Ligue 1, Süper Lig, Gold Cup, UEFA Nations League, Concachampions, Copa América, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudaméricana, CONCACAF Qualifications, CONMEBOL Qualifiers.