Adrian García-Márquez has established himself as one of the most respected play-by-play announcers in the industry. His bilingual calls have been on national and regional sports networks, including Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, Telemundo, Univision/Telefutura and Spectrum SportsNet. He has served as Fox Deportes' principal play-by-play voice for Liga MX, NFL, and MLB. He has also covered some of the biggest events, including two World Cups, Copa America, Gold Cup, the Olympic Games, World Series, and Super Bowl. An Emmy Award winner, García-Márquez, was the voice for the Los Angeles Lakers for six years, handled TV play-by-play for the LA Galaxy during their championship season in 2012 and has served as pregame host for LAFC on ESPN 710.