“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup

The Austin FC U-15 and U-17 squads received a special video call from the club’s minister of culture ahead of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup.
Facing the biggest tournament in their young careers, Matthew McConaughey encouraged the academy players to “leave your mark” and “make them remember your name.”
“Enjoy the moment, have a ball, play your a— off,” added the Hollywood star and co-owner. “I can’t wait to see what you all do.”
Generation adidas Cup, the premier youth tournament that brings MLS NEXT academies face-to-face against the best clubs in the world, started on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and will be played throughout next week.
Select games from the tournament can be watched via an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV subscription, including Austin FC U-17’s Group 7 match against Mexican side Pumas UNAM (Saturday, 4:30 pm ET). That group also includes Atlanta United and New York City FC.
Meanwhile, Austin FC U-15s are in Group 10 with the New England Revolution, Columbus Crew and Liga MX's Club América.
The annual showcase tournament will shift to a knockout stage after group play ends on April 4. The finals for both age groups are set for April 9.