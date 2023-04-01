“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup

The Austin FC U-15 and U-17 squads received a special video call from the club’s minister of culture ahead of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup.

Facing the biggest tournament in their young careers, Matthew McConaughey encouraged the academy players to “leave your mark” and “make them remember your name.”

“Leave your mark! 🌳” The U15 & U17 Austin FC Academy teams got a few words of encouragement from Austin FC M.O.C, @McConaughey ahead of the @MLSNEXT GA Cup! pic.twitter.com/GgtnVZ1AKE

“Enjoy the moment, have a ball, play your a— off,” added the Hollywood star and co-owner. “I can’t wait to see what you all do.”

Generation adidas Cup, the premier youth tournament that brings MLS NEXT academies face-to-face against the best clubs in the world, started on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and will be played throughout next week.

Meanwhile, Austin FC U-15s are in Group 10 with the New England Revolution, Columbus Crew and Liga MX's Club América.