2024 Generation adidas Cup to feature 49 clubs from record 15 countries 

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT have announced details for the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, including the most global field in the competition’s 15-year history.
The premier international youth tournament will feature representation from every MLS academy and 49 overall clubs from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four continents.
In total, 80 teams equally split across the U-17 and U-15 divisions will compete at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 30 - April 7.
"The 2024 Generation adidas Cup represents MLS’ commitment to competing against top international teams," said MLS Executive Vice President Charles Altchek. "The 15th edition of the tournament, featuring the most global participation to date, will showcase the league's world-class player pathway and its role in shaping the future of North American soccer."
"The Generation adidas Cup is an incredibly important piece of our partnership with Major League Soccer," said Zola Short, Sr. Director of Soccer Sports Marketing, adidas North America. "It's truly a marquee global event, one that we look forward to each year, bringing the best youth talent together to compete at the highest level."
Watch on Season Pass
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will showcase 28 Generation adidas games, including championship matches in both age groups. The matches will be available in more than 100 countries and regions.
Further Generation adidas Cup broadcast details, including the schedule of matches on MLS Season Pass, will be announced in the lead-up to the tournament.
International representation
The 2024 Generation adidas Cup will see a record 19 different international clubs competing from four different continents – Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.
Among those participating, 2023 UEFA Youth League champions AZ Alkmaar and 24-time Eredivisie winners PSV will be the first teams from the Netherlands to compete in the tournament.
All 29 MLS clubs will be represented in both the U-17 and U-15 age groups. Additionally, one MLS NEXT Elite Academy, Strikers FC (Irvine, Calif.), will participate in the U-17 age group.
U-17 international clubs
- Atlas FC - Mexico
- Atlético Nacional - Colombia
- AZ Alkmaar - Netherlands
- Flamengo - Brazil
- HNK Hajduk Split - Croatia
- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - South Korea
- CF Monterrey - Mexico
- Club Necaxa - Mexico
- PSV - Netherlands
- River Plate - Argentina
U-15 international clubs
- Arsenal FC - England
- Brøndby IF - Denmark
- KRC Genk - Belgium
- Manchester United FC - England
- CF Monterrey - Mexico
- Club Necaxa - Mexico
- FC Nordsjælland - Denmark
- Sporting Clube de Portugal - Portugal
- Toulouse FC - France
- Valencia CF - Spain
Competition format
- 40 teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups.
- Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly.
- 16 teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket, comprising the 10 group winners and the top-six second-place finishers.
- The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide more competitive matches.
- All teams competing in the 2024 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play seven 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves.
- The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches.
- All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty-kick shootout.
Awards
After the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups: Generation adidas Cup Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer, and the Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate.
The Generation adidas Cup Rising XI presented by BODYARMOR will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition.
Winners and stars
Dating back to 2019, MLS academies have won five of the six past Generation adidas Cups – capped off by the Philadelphia Union (U-17) and Austin FC (U-15) taking home the titles in 2023.
The tournament has been a springboard for young talents, including MLS homegrowns Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes / CD Guadalajara) and Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire FC / Chelsea FC).
From overseas, 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Julián Álvarez (River Plate / Manchester City) and Enzo Fernández (River Plate / Chelsea) both participated in the tournament, as did midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) and Brazilian international Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo / West Ham United).