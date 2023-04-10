Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 

The 2023 edition of the Generation adidas Cup wrapped on Sunday, with Austin FC and the Philadelphia Union winning the U-15 and U-17 age groups.
The annual tournament offered MLS and international sides the chance to match up against one another, with talented prospects from around the world battling it out in Florida over the past week. This year, MLS players accounted for five of the six individual awards, along with the two teams winning the overall competition.
A stout back line and wins against some of the best competition on offer saw Austin FC claim the U-15 age group. Austin knocked out some of the favorites in the competition, including victories over the New York Red Bulls and Belgian side KRC Genk, before a penalty shootout triumph against the Union to secure the trophy.
Midfield stalwart Viggo Ortiz popped up at big moments to help his team to the title, earning MVP honors for his age group. Genk’s Lucca Kiaba was named the Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. Kiaba was stellar despite falling in a semifinal shootout against eventual winners Austin.
There was a three-way tie for the U-15 Golden Boot as three MLS academy prospects secured the honors. Gustavo Caraballo (Orlando City), Julian Hall and Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls) shared the award with four goals each.
The Philadelphia Union won the age group, but it was far from the only team to impress in Florida. The Union’s ability to grind out results and score at clutch moments was easy to spot.
It was runners-up FC Dallas that secured most individual honors. Talented shot-stopper Julian Eyestone was named Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. Listed at 6-foot-5, Eyestone was pivotal in helping his squad advance to the finale, making a crucial stop in the shootout against the Columbus Crew in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, teammates Jared Salazar and Nayrobi Vargas were two of the players in a six-way tie for the Golden Boot. They scored three goals each, along with Gregory Jervier (FC Cincinnati), Christopher Aquino (Seattle Sounders FC), Felipe Gabriel Felipe Teresa (Flamengo) and Devin Zachry (Strikers FC).
Another one of the top teams at the event to reach the semifinals was the Crew, with midfielder Taha Habroune nabbing MVP honors for the oldest age group. The midfielder helped Columbus control the pace of the game throughout the tournament, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal thriumph against a talented New York City FC squad.