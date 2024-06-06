MLS NEXT 2023-24 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 

MLS NEXT has announced winners of the MVP presented by adidas, Goal of the Year presented by Allstate and Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash for the 2023-24 MLS NEXT regular season.
Players and teams from the four age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19) were selected based on their performances over the 2023-24 MLS NEXT regular season.
- MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVPs presented by adidas: Selected by MLS NEXT personnel.
- MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate: Chosen by fans, who participated in a social media vote to select the season's best goal from each of the four age groups.
- MLS NEXT '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash: Awarded to teams based on a disciplinary point system that calculated players and staff yellow card and red card totals, which were then adjusted for the number of games played by that club. All 2024 Generation adidas Cup matches were excluded from the point system.
Spivey had a breakout 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals in 21 games as an attacking midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes, one of the highest-scoring teams in the U-15 age group. The young Quakes midfielder also had three goals at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, where the team reached the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.
Spivey is also a member of the US U-15 youth national team, which recently won the Vlatko Markovic tournament in Croatia in May, where he started the final against Japan.
Krause is the star player for a Queen City Mutiny team, which went 23-4-2 in 29 matches across the MLS NEXT regular season, MLS NEXT Flex, and MLS NEXT Fest. Krause scored a club-high 22 goals during the regular season and MLS NEXT Flex, and Queen City led the U-16 Southeast Division with 3.27 goals per game.
Krause produced two goals at MLS NEXT Flex as the club won all three games in their group to punch their ticket to the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
One of the top goal-scorers in all of MLS NEXT, Chirila becomes the second FC Cincinnati player to be named MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas, joining Ryder Mills (U-19 in 2022-23). Chirila scored 41 times across all youth competitions for the U-17 side, while also earning U-17 Generation adidas Cup Top Scorer honors by recording five goals at the illustrious competition.
On May 21, Cincinnati announced that he had signed his first professional contract with FC Cincinnati 2 and that he will join FC Cincinnati as a Homegrown player in 2025. Earlier this season, Chirila made his debut for FC Cincinnati 2 on March 17, and he has already produced four goals and two assists in seven matches.
Sockers FC were one of two teams in the U-19 age group to lose only one MLS NEXT game all season and the side was led by forward Dean Boltz. The first-ever MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas in club history, Boltz was the top scorer for the club with 19 regular-season goals and four goals at MLS NEXT Flex in May.
Boltz’s influence on the team helped the Sockers’ U-19 team outscore opponents 88-11 throughout the season. Boltz is committed to join the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team beginning in the fall of 2024.
- U-15: Noah Lopez - Sacramento United
- U-16: Miguel Ruiz - SC Del Sol
- U-17: Noah Santos - Portland Timbers
- U-19: Fernando Duarte - Breakers FC
- U-15: Lanier Soccer Association
- U-16: PA Classics
- U-17: PA Classics
- U-19: Oakwood Soccer Club