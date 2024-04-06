Generation adidas Cup: Toronto U-15s beat Arsenal, Galaxy U-17s top Sporting KC

One day after eliminating a European powerhouse at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, Toronto FC did it again in Friday's quarterfinals.
Toronto's U-15 squad advanced to the semifinals, beating Arsenal FC 3-0 in a penalty shootout on the heels of a sensational 2-2 draw.
It was a remarkable match, featuring a world-class strike from TFC and a last-gasp equalizer from the English side, wrapped up by another strong performance from Toronto goalkeeper Jaymien Suarez Chen to seal it – along with three unstoppable penalties for the Canadians.
Toronto's bright start was nullified when Arsenal’s Bowen Bradley Phillips was on hand to tap in a rebound in the eighth minute. Matthias Olivares tied it in the 12th minute with a beautiful, inch-perfect strike from 25 yards out to make it 1-1.
Both teams had golden chances before the close of the first half. Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Tomlin made a point-blank save on Toronto FC defender Stefan Kapor. His TFC counterpart, Suarez Chen, made an impressive double save before Arsenal center back Patrick Stachow headed a shot off the crossbar. Olivares nearly put Toronto up front in stoppage time, but couldn’t direct a Jahziye Crooks Foster shot on frame.
In the second half, the English side seized the initiative. Suarez Chen was relatively untested, even as Arsenal FC controlled more territory. Then Toronto took the lead in the 56th minute. Hunter Wright intercepted a pass at the back and drove at the backline. He slipped Kervon Kerr into the box behind the defense, and he dinked it past goalkeeper Johanan Lo Tutala.
Toronto nearly held on for the dramatic win, only for Arsenal to equalize in second-half stoppage time. A quality ball from Mikael Yetna in the 66th minute dropped to the feet of Stachow, who tied the game late.
Despite the setback, TFC took three unsavable penalties, while the combination of one Suarez Chen save and two Arsenal misses secured progress.
Here’s a look at some of the other action from the quarterfinals of the Championship Bracket.
All three teams joining Toronto FC in the semifinals hail from Europe.
Valencia bested Inter Miami CF by a 2-0 score. The Spanish side controlled the first half, going ahead through Héctor Fernández Falcó. Halftime tweaks allowed Miami to get back into the game, making forays early in the second half. Matthias Vieux went close and center back Rondell White had a good look from a corner kick, heading straight to the goalkeeper. Forward Zidane Cadet had a chance in behind, though couldn't get a clean look.
Amadou Konteh Jaiteh added Valencia's second in the 46th minute off a great pass from Héctor. The second goal came just after Cadet was played in behind, though incorrectly flagged offside after he was tripped up in a potential red-card sequence. A through ball put Konteh in on goal and he slotted past goalkeeper Connor Dale.
Will Ostrander put the San Jose Earthquakes up 1-0 in the 31st minute against Brøndby IF, scoring his third goal of the competition. It was the second straight game the Danish side conceded first. Yet again, Brøndby rallied. Ekene Russell tied the game in the 34th minute before Elias Broberg scored (he had a brace in Thursday’s win over FC Cincinnati) to complete the comeback.
France's Toulouse FC advanced after the New York Red Bulls withdrew from the tournament.
An impressive performance by goalkeeper Owen Pratt and first-half goal from Nathan Nava was enough in LA Galaxy's 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, propelling their squad to the semifinals.
Both teams had early chances, and SKC goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro denied a Galaxy attack before a big stop from Pratt. Nava took advantage of a 13th-minute opportunity to give the Galaxy a lead entering halftime.
Chances picked up after the break. Sporting’s Carter Derksen created a look for Trajan Wormington, who hit the post. Galaxy winger Mathis Albert responded by hitting the post at the other end. A big save by Pratt in the 40th minute kept SKC at bay. In that instance, Johann Ortiz played Shane Donovan in behind, with Pratt making himself big to deny Donovan in the penalty box. Jose Magana then headed the ball off the crossbar for the Galaxy.
Sporting nearly had the tying goal in stoppage time from a corner kick, as several shots were blocked and a Galaxy defender headed a shot off the line.
A California Clásico awaits in the semifinals after the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks. Neither side managed a goal in the 60 minutes of action, then San Jose won 8-7 in a shootout that lasted 10 rounds.
On the other side of the U-17 bracket, the Philadelphia Union secured a semifinal spot with a 4-2 win against Croatian side Hajduk Split. The Union raced out to a 3-0 lead, as goals from Peter Doran, Anisse Saidi and Diego Rocio had them comfortably in front through 40 minutes. A brace by Duje Matić cut the margin to 3-2 before Rocio added a fourth in stoppage time to seal a spot in the next round.
Up next for Philly is Brazilian side Flamengo, who defeated PSV Eindhoven by a 1-0 score. Joshua’s goal in the sixth minute stood as the winner.