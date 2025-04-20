Generation adidas Cup: MLS champions guaranteed after U16 & U18 semifinals

MLS teams enjoyed a strong showing in Saturday’s semifinals at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup.
As the tournament reaches its conclusion, both finals in the Championship Bracket will feature two MLS academies.
A late goal from Aaron Medina secured a thrilling win for LA Galaxy, who defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-2.
The wild, back-and-forth encounter started with Medina scoring five minutes in, and the two sides traded goals. Dyran Stam equalized for the Eredivisie powerhouse in the 23rd minute, only for the Galaxy to go out in front three minutes later through Angel Villatoro.
Jerayno Hunte tied the game for a second time in the 37th minute. Lastly, Medina headed home what turned out to be the winning goal from an Eddie Chadwick cross to progress to Sunday’s final.
Real Salt Lake punched their ticket to the final with a 2-0 win over Belgium's KRC Genk. The RSL backline and goalkeeper Konstantinos Kyriazis again excelled, keeping a zero for the third straight knockout game.
Javier Martinez put RSL up 1-0 in the fifth minute by heading home a free kick. Rylan Hashimoto extended the lead, setting up an all-MLS U16 final on Sunday.
For the third straight knockout game, Atlanta United neither scored nor conceded a goal. This time, Atlanta couldn’t get the better of the opponent in the shootout, as Colorado Rapids booked a spot in the final with a 5-4 win in PKs.
Rapids goalkeeper Kendall Starks played the hero in the shootout, making two saves to book a place in the final for the first time in Colorado’s history.
Orlando City SC will join Colorado in the U18 Championship final.
A dominant showing against LIGA MX side Santos Laguna started with a Justin Ellis goal in the first 30 seconds. Gustavo Caraballo doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, then Ellis converted a penalty in the second half to earn a comfortable 3-0 victory.
On Sunday, the Girls Academy All-Star teams will battle for the first-ever Girls Division crown.
The Red Team finished atop the four-team group, beating Bayern Munich 4-0. Karolina Bodyziak led the way with two goals, while Lauren Craig and Lila Megyesi chipped in tallies of their own. The result sets up a rematch from Thursday, when Blue topped Red.
The Girls Academy Blue All-Stars drew 1-1 against Manchester City, as Kendall Conway canceled out Jane Oboavwoduo's goal. The English squad earned the extra point with a 5-4 win from the penalty spot, though Blue had already secured second place by avoiding defeat.