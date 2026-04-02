Generation adidas Cup: Charlotte FC U15s book semifinal berth

Here’s who will join them in the semifinals.

Talented forward Winston Hoover scored the 53rd-minute goal that proved to be the difference.

The Crown's U-15s advanced in Wednesday’s quarterfinal action, nabbing a 1-0 victory over New York City FC .

After a sensational run in the competition, Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen were sent packing by LAFC. The MLS side took the lead on Shane Jagtiani's 38th-minute goal, before Matthew Brusco equalized with eight minutes left.

Neither side managed a winner in regulation time, setting the stage for the Black & Gold's 4-2 victory in the ensuing penalty-kick shootout.

Up next for LAFC are Seattle Sounders FC, who rallied for a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

US youth international Ryan Schlotterbeck gave the Orange & Blue the lead in the ninth minute, only for Seattle to flip the script on late goals from Calen Dean (51') and Gian Hurtado-Martinez (56').