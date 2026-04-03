Generation adidas Cup: Seattle Sounders reach U15 final

One MLS team remains in the hunt for this year’s trophies, with Seattle Sounders FC 's Under-15s seeking a first crown since the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The views of the GA Cup Final are ‘Cris’tal clear thanks to Batiz. 💎 On the front line, the Seattle baller’s contributions led the way to a championship berth. #GenerationadidasCup | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/rgSwPmGc44

Valencia await the Sounders in the final after the LaLiga squad won 3-1 over Charlotte FC . Iker Albero opened the scoring before Charlotte tied the game through an own goal. Alfonso Calderón and Pablo Jiménez tacked on strikes in the first half to punch Valencia’s ticket.

Seattle sought to maintain pressure, and that would pay off in the 20th minute. Batiz hit the crossbar with a free kick from 25 yards out, and Sounders defender Sasha Charles-Antoine headed home the rebound.

Guadagnino had an effort saved by Djokovic in the seventh minute, one of several impressive stops the goalkeeper had to make early on.

Quick off the mark, the Sounders scored just four minutes into the game, and Cris Batiz was at the heart of the opener. After corralling a headed ball back into the box, Batiz held off the LAFC defender and slotted in Leo Guadagnino, who beat Rejhan Djokovic at the near post.

Seattle knocked off LAFC , scoring twice in the game’s first 20 minutes to clinch a 2-0 victory and a spot in the final.

Under-16: Red Bull Bragantino, FC Copenhagen triumph

Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino took a 3-2 victory to prevent Seattle's U-16s from joining the U-15s in this year's finals.

A trio of first-half goals staked Red Bull to a 3-0 lead. Pedro Henrique scored in the fifth minute, Caio Cesar tallied in the 28th minute and Andrey De Oliveira extended the margin two minutes later.

Seattle made a push after the break when Vitalii Kolomiets scored in the 35th minute, and Landon Lucero netted six minutes later, but the comeback fell short.

Danish powerhouse FC Copenhagen await Red Bull Bragantino in the final. Two first-half goals helped propel the European squad to a 3-0 win versus LA Galaxy.

Shahin Pelyad put Copenhagen up in the 17th minute from the penalty spot after a whistle for a handball. Seconds later, Frederik Riis Abrahamsen received the ball from just inside his own half. He glided past the LA defense and found a pocket of space to unleash a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.