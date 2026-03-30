Generation adidas Cup Day 3: Philadelphia & New England U16s top LIGA MX foes

The final day of the weekend also marked the conclusion of group action at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup.

Group winners were decided, with the first-place finishers securing spots in the Championship Bracket.

D.C. United are marching on after securing one of the tournament’s biggest upsets: a 1-0 victory over FC Barcelona, thanks to Marco Vita's lone goal in the 45th minute. The win secured first place in Group D for the Black-and-Red.

Cedar Stars Academy made it three wins from three games, topping the New England Revolution, 2-1, on Christopher Fitanidis' 50th-minute strike. Dayson Ocampo and New England’s Landon Ho Sang traded first-half goals.

With the full points needed to secure progress in Group F, the Columbus Crew rallied to defeat Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1. Dax Munson put Houston up in the 12th minute with a strike that Marcos Costa canceled out. Leonardo Woehl’s 42nd-minute goal provided the margin of victory for Columbus.

A barrage of goals powered LAFC past Mile Gully Football Team, 3-0, and into the Championship Bracket. Shane Jagtiani’s 40th-minute breakthrough opened the floodgates, with Marlon Sanchez extending the lead in the 56th minute, and Jagtiani adding another to nab a brace.

Despite a late rally by Seongnam FC, FC Cincinnati earned just enough points to top Group I after a 2-2 draw. First-half goals from Giovanni Garcia and Grant Choi gave FCC a 2-0 lead at the break. Gyubin Kwak’s second-half brace flipped the script, but Cincinnati still advanced.

Orlando City and Seattle Sounders FC shared the points in a 2-2 draw, with Seattle earning the extra point in the ensuing penalty-kick shootout. Cristopher Batiz put the Sounders ahead before Jonas Alcala answered with two goals of his own. Aedan Suh sent the game to PKs with a late equalizer.

As one of the six top second-place finishers to advance, Red Bull New York secured progression with a 3-1 win over RSC Anderlecht. Wells Kasserman staked RBNY to an early lead just a minute into the game, though the Belgian side answered four minutes later. However, Pietro Lolos responded with a brace to put Red Bull ahead for good.

Winston Hoover, James Rodriguez and Giuliani Garcia scored to power Charlotte FC to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids. That boosted the Crown to seven points in Group H, only behind LAFC and into the next round.

Also set to progress are CF Montréal and Valencia CF of Spain. The two sides battled to a 1-1 draw, thanks to a late equalizer for CFMTL's Cyrus He. Montréal earned the additional point with a shootout win, and both sides moved on with seven points.