Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Orlando City U18s rally to beat Inter Milan

Day 1 at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup is complete, with teams beginning Group Stage action at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Here are some notable results at the premier youth tournament, which features 80 teams representing 14 countries and four continents.

Orlando's lineup also featured homegrown midfielder Colin Guske , as well as Rising XI defender Clovis Archange.

Lions forward Justin Ellis swept home a low cross from homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo , then goalkeeper Juan Rojas made two shootout saves to earn two points from the 1-1 draw. Defender Omar Robbana scored the winning PK.

After Roberts Kukulis headed home the opener for Inter Milan, Orlando City SC mounted a second-half rally to defeat the Italian superclub, 5-4, in penalty kicks.

RBNY overcome Leicester

Facing a Premier League opponent in Leicester City, the New York Red Bulls snagged two points by winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Leicester's Lorenz Hutchinson cleaned up a 13th-minute fast break to give the visitors the 1-0 lead, only for RBNY's Dennis Nelich to equalize in first-half stoppage time.