2026 Generation adidas Cup to feature top international clubs & expanded Girls Division

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT have announced details for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, which will mark the largest and most competitive tournament to date.

This year's edition of the premier international youth competition will feature 88 teams, including an expanded Girls Division with eight teams, representing 14 different countries and four continents. International powerhouses FC Barcelona, FC Bayern and Boca Juniors will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 27 – April 4.