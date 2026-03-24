2026 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI

Last year’s competition saw players like Van Parker ( Real Salt Lake ) and Prince Forfor ( Columbus Crew ) make significant impacts on the way to earning a pro contract in the days since.

Once again, top club teams from around the country will travel to duke it out against famed clubs from around the world. The 2026 edition of the competition is set to feature the Under-15 (2011) and Under-16 (2010) age groups.

Even at a young age for the position, Arias checks a lot of the boxes needed to emerge as a high-quality goalkeeper. He moves well, comes off his line to snuff out danger, can ping the ball around and make highlight-reel stops.

Another center back prospect with several call-ups to youth national team camps, Leone is a solid and reliable player at the back. He typically plays on the left side of the back line, can pass with both feet and has experience playing up with LA ’s 2010 squad.

The central defender is a ball-winning machine at this stage of his career, more than capable of hoovering up duals on the ground or in the air. He is comfortable defending close to his goal, but also can cover space and close gaps in transition moments.

Primarily a right back, Appiah is physically advanced for his age and capable of dominating his attacking peers. He’s smooth with the ball and able to combine to get forward into the attack, offering the pace and movement that adds to his all-around game. Depending on whether he continues to grow taller, he could end up developing into a center back as well.

Abdoulaye Diop, Philadelphia Union

Since joining the Union, Diop’s profile and development have continued to accelerate. That includes a call-up to the US youth national team and emergence as a top prospect in the age group. He has the skill set and physical ability to profile as a top box-to-box talent who can make an impact on both sides of the ball.

Christopher Morales, Chicago Fire FC

An all-action central midfielder, Morales finds several ways to influence the game. His passing ability in particular stands out, though he buzzes around the field, looking for pockets of space to find possession and pick out a key pass. His set-piece delivery tends to create danger as well, and he’ll put in the work to hunt the ball in the press. There’s a good reason he’s already played up with the U-19s, and he’s primed to be a key player for the Fire in Florida.

Evander Sanchez, Portland Timbers

A true No. 10/attacking midfielder prospect from the Rose City, Sanchez looks to get on the ball in and around the penalty area. He has a good shot and connects play well, looking to create chances for his teammates.

Jayden Awitor, Toronto FC