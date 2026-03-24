2026 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI

The 2026 Generation adidas Cup is slated to begin this week at IMG Academy down in Bradenton, Florida.
Once again, top club teams from around the country will travel to duke it out against famed clubs from around the world. The 2026 edition of the competition is set to feature the Under-15 (2011) and Under-16 (2010) age groups.
Last year’s competition saw players like Van Parker (Real Salt Lake) and Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew) make significant impacts on the way to earning a pro contract in the days since.
The Rising XI for the 2026 tournament is below.
Manny Arias, Nashville SC
Even at a young age for the position, Arias checks a lot of the boxes needed to emerge as a high-quality goalkeeper. He moves well, comes off his line to snuff out danger, can ping the ball around and make highlight-reel stops.
Aiden Appiah, Colorado Rapids
Primarily a right back, Appiah is physically advanced for his age and capable of dominating his attacking peers. He’s smooth with the ball and able to combine to get forward into the attack, offering the pace and movement that adds to his all-around game. Depending on whether he continues to grow taller, he could end up developing into a center back as well.
Rocky Rommel, San Jose Earthquakes
The central defender is a ball-winning machine at this stage of his career, more than capable of hoovering up duals on the ground or in the air. He is comfortable defending close to his goal, but also can cover space and close gaps in transition moments.
Matthew Leone, LA Galaxy
Another center back prospect with several call-ups to youth national team camps, Leone is a solid and reliable player at the back. He typically plays on the left side of the back line, can pass with both feet and has experience playing up with LA’s 2010 squad.
Abdoulaye Diop, Philadelphia Union
Since joining the Union, Diop’s profile and development have continued to accelerate. That includes a call-up to the US youth national team and emergence as a top prospect in the age group. He has the skill set and physical ability to profile as a top box-to-box talent who can make an impact on both sides of the ball.
Christopher Morales, Chicago Fire FC
An all-action central midfielder, Morales finds several ways to influence the game. His passing ability in particular stands out, though he buzzes around the field, looking for pockets of space to find possession and pick out a key pass. His set-piece delivery tends to create danger as well, and he’ll put in the work to hunt the ball in the press. There’s a good reason he’s already played up with the U-19s, and he’s primed to be a key player for the Fire in Florida.
Evander Sanchez, Portland Timbers
A true No. 10/attacking midfielder prospect from the Rose City, Sanchez looks to get on the ball in and around the penalty area. He has a good shot and connects play well, looking to create chances for his teammates.
Jayden Awitor, Toronto FC
Only 15, Awitor already stands 6-foot-1 and looks like a man against boys while competing with his peers. Primarily a central defensive midfielder, his frame allows him to cover ground well and provides the recovery speed needed to snuff out opposing transitions. His soft feet allow him to navigate tight spaces, and he’ll look to impress Canadian youth national team scouts this week in Florida.
Eddie Niles, St. Louis CITY SC
Niles is among the top attacking prospects in the 2010 age group nationally, having earned several youth national team call-ups. He can play as a winger or through the middle, where he’s able to cause problems in a variety of ways. With MLS NEXT Pro appearances already under his belt, he is one of the top players on a very good St. Louis CITY team.
Blessed Chea, Atlanta United
It’s been a strong first season with the Atlanta academy for Chea, a dynamic winger who uses his deception and change of pace to wreak havoc on the flanks. He’s already earned opportunities to play up with the 2010s, though he will look to make a significant impact on the 2011s this week.
Eric Lodge, Red Bull New York
Looking to follow in the footsteps of Julian Hall, Lodge is a wide attacking prospect with the Red Bulls. Adept at taking on defenders with the ball at his feet, he offers a consistent threat and is unafraid to try things to unbalance the opposition. He’s started to play up an age group this season and has the potential to make a big difference for New York’s U-16 team.