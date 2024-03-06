2024 Generation adidas Cup to feature 49 clubs from record 15 countries 

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT have announced details for the 2024 Generation adidas Cup , including the most global field in the competition’s 15-year history.

The premier international youth tournament will feature representation from every MLS academy and 49 overall clubs from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four continents.

In total, 80 teams equally split across the U-17 and U-15 divisions will compete at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 30 - April 7.

"The 2024 Generation adidas Cup represents MLS’ commitment to competing against top international teams," said MLS Executive Vice President Charles Altchek. "The 15th edition of the tournament, featuring the most global participation to date, will showcase the league's world-class player pathway and its role in shaping the future of North American soccer."