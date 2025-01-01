Creating opportunities for all players to reach their highest potential

MLS NEXT launched the Academy Division in the 2025-26 season, furthering its commitment to player development and creating opportunities for all players to reach their highest potential. This expansion broadens access, raises the level of play, and deepens the overall talent pool of players, coaches, and referees across North America. With this expansion, MLS NEXT has more than doubled its participating players and clubs.

With approximately 230 clubs and 25,000 players, the Academy Division brings together additional teams of current MLS NEXT clubs and more than100 newly admitted clubs.

The regular season is regionally focused and built around high school calendars, providing while maintaining elite development standards. Academy Division players are permitted to participate in high school soccer, offering a unique balance between top-tier competition and local play.

The division is managed by leading operators across the youth landscape, including the National Academy League (NAL) by 3Step Soccer, Elite Academy League (EAL), Sporting Development League (SDL), Cobalt Sports, and Cal North Soccer Association. All operators follow MLS NEXT’s technical standards and program guidelines, creating a unified nationwide platform that ensures consistent, high-quality competition.

Beginning in September 2025, Academy Division clubs will compete in:

A regular season within regional conferences

One of eight regional tournaments serving as MLS NEXT Cup Qualifiers

Two marquee national events: MLS NEXT Fest and MLS NEXT Cup

Coaching education, talent identification, and high-performance programs